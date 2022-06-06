Sifa 2022: Lasers, loneliness and a lofty mind in The Once And Future

The Once And Future

Yeo Siew Hua

Singapore International Festival of Arts

Esplanade Theatre, June 3, 8 pm

Suppose you were to imagine a movie experience enhanced by a laser show and live music. It is likely that you might picture a science-fiction epic or rock musical - an adaptation of H. G. Wells' alien-invasion drama The War Of The Worlds, perhaps, or something from Broadway maestro Andrew Lloyd Webber's repertoire.

In this work, Singaporean film-maker Yeo Siew Hua swings in the opposite direction. Instead of going big and bombastic, the tone here is hushed and stately, often quasi-religious. Instead of pop harmonies, there are the thick chromatic chords of modern symphonic music.

On a screen with an ultra-wide aspect ratio, there is a film that at first appears to be a free-form collection of scenes.

The images, sometimes shown in split-screen for contrast, illustrate ideas of growth and annihilation. Yeo considers the fleshy nature of earth's creatures - especially humans - and the way physical bodies connect with and sometimes consume each other.

The production does not aim at sensory overload; rather, it sneaks up on the viewer, delivering a string of unexpected pleasures.

The audience is asked to bear witness, but to what is never made explicit. It is best to not worry about narrative and let the production's textural thrills wash over you.

Filmed by Yeo in Argentina, the visuals range from god-like aerial views of cities and forests to scenes featuring characters eager to shed their solitude, for the rest of their lives or for only a few minutes.