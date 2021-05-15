Sifa 2021: Contemplate the city on foot in audio journey En Route

Theatre

EN ROUTE

one step at a time like this

Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa)

Central Singapore, Friday (May 14), 2.30pm

If there ever was a theatrical experience designed to be pandemic-proof, this would be it.

En Route, an audio journey on foot, gets its participants to move around - solo, or in pairs - in public spaces while listening to audio tracks and following instructions sent to their mobile phones.

Crafted by Melbourne collective One step at a time like this and adapted for Sifa, the immersive work makes the city its stage and the pedestrians and architecture its actors and set.

For about two hours in central Singapore, we are invited to see the familiar city with fresh eyes, and think about our relationship with it.

It is a fascinating premise.

Early en route, a furtive "guardian", Abel, runs into me and my companion. He briefs us, hands us headsets, audio players and tote bags and says we can seek help from En Route Central if we ever find ourselves lost - technologically, geographically or psychologically speaking.

And so the journey begins. We plug in our headsets, press "play", and make our way through the city, one step at a time.

Our thoughts are syncopated against some introspective, philosophical musings narrated by Singapore actors Shafiqhah Efandi, Zee Wong and Tan Shou Chen, as well as a soundtrack featuring home-grown indie groups such as In Each Hand A Cutlass, SAtheCollective and .gif.

The clever thing about En Route is that it makes you realise that you are not just seeing the city. You are also being seen, being watched. You are not a step away from the crowd, but part of its fabric.



Participants move around - solo, or in pairs - in public spaces while listening to audio tracks and following instructions sent to their mobile phones. PHOTO: ARTS HOUSE LIMITED



I stare, searchingly, at the faces I meet on the street, wondering if they might be the bearers of important clues. Most of the time, I get blank looks. One woman approaches me, but when she opens her mouth to speak it is to tell me that I have been blocking her way.

En Route, I feel, could have done more to anchor itself in the local environment and challenge its participants' perceptions of a area they already know well.

Much of my journey felt like a join-the-dots exercise where we followed a series of instructions taking us from one location to the next, not always cognisant of a more than tenuous relationship between the venue and its audio track.

Sometimes it was hard to immerse myself in the moment, as I had to keep checking my phone for instructions or fumble with several devices in the heat and humidity.

But there were some memorable moments, which also happened to be the most transgressive ones.

Two of these - involving nondescript doors and staircases - were intimate and well-crafted, with narration that responded sensitively to the spaces and subtly anticipated our reactions to them. I felt spoken to, rather than spoken at.

During such encounters, we begin to marvel at the idea that there is a hidden city running parallel to ours, one with secret rhythms and stories that would make themselves known - if only we took the trouble to pause, look, and listen.

Book It/ En Route

Where: Central Singapore

When: May 14 to 16; 19 to 23; 26 to 30 at various timings

Admission: $35

Info: Sifa's website