Sifa 2021: Constrained again by Covid-19, but not out of Commission

(From left) Adrian Pang, Gaurav Kripalani and Ivan Heng play characters based on themselves in The Commission.
(From left) Adrian Pang, Gaurav Kripalani and Ivan Heng play characters based on themselves in The Commission.PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS
Senior Culture Correspondent
  • Published
    47 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

THE COMMISSION

Pangdemonium, Singapore Repertory Theatre and Wild Rice

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 