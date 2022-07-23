Shot through the art: 3 new Singapore photography exhibitions

SINGAPORE - With the proliferation of photographic images on social media today, it has become increasingly difficult to discern art photography from Instagram fodder.
Is photography still relevant as a medium for art?
