Shanghai Symphony Orchestra makes delicious Singapore debut

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Shanghai Symphony Orchestra In Concert

Esplanade Concert Hall

March 23, 7.30pm

Formed as the Shanghai Public Band in 1879, the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is Asia’s oldest orchestra. For context, the Berlin Philharmonic was founded in 1882, while the London Symphony began in 1904. It took the SSO 147 years before it made its Singapore debut under music director Long Yu, and what a debut it was.

The concert opened with Hong Kong composer Elliot Leung’s four-movement suite from Chinese Kitchen: A Feast Of Flavours (2024). Inspired by Chinese cuisine, the short pieces evoked feelings that emerged from savouring the delights. The highly cinematic score suggested that Western taste buds were involved, as Deep Fried River Prawns sizzled like a Bernsteinesque scherzo, dominated by exuberant percussion.

A Copland-like clarinet solo accompanied by strings and harp relived the warm and mellow sensation of slurping Buddha Jumps Over The Wall. Vegetables In Soup, with solo flute backed by saccharine strings, sounded much better than its bland title suggested. The brief Deep Fried Sesame Balls was fast and comedic, over by the time it takes to chomp down one of the dough pastries.

Energised by the appetisers, the orchestra provided excellent partnership to San Francisco-born pianist Serena Wang in Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto In B Flat Minor (Op. 23).

Presently a student at Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute of Music – the alma mater of illustrious colleagues like pianists Lang Lang and Yuja Wang – Serena Wang delivered solid pianism without histrionics or extraneous gestures.

Pianist Serena Wang with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra at the Esplanade Concert Hall. PHOTO: LEILEI CAI

She boldly projected the famous opening chords, and negotiated octave fusillades and thorny cadenzas with a minimum of fuss. What stood out were her poetic sensibilities, which shone through in the central slow movement, enlivened by its “scherzo of fireflies” Prestissimo interlude.

No prisoners were taken in the finale’s galloping Cossack dance, which blazed unerringly to a brilliant close. Wang’s encore was completely different, the sublime slow Sarabande from German composer Johann Sebastian Bach’s Partita No. 1.

Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninov ’s Second Symphony In E Minor (Op.27) proved to be the perfect touring work for the SSO. Fifty minutes of passion were delivered with a combination of technical virtuosity and open-heartedness. The low strings distinguished themselves in the slow introduction, which soon evolved into a maelstrom of emotions dictating the entire symphony.

The first movement’s development section soared, its single-minded intensity matched by the Scherzo’s vehemence, a variation of the doomsday Dies Irae chant, and its ensuing fugato. The Adagio provided an oasis of calm, where an excellent clarinet solo held court with seamless lyricism.

The finale’s vertiginous tarantella rhythm flew off the blocks and never looked back. Conductor Yu’s vision of the symphony was one of full-blooded intent which eschewed sentimentality by minimising the use of string portamenti, and the performance was the stronger for it.

Those slurring slides, in imitation of the erhu, came in the encore – Chinese composer Liu Tianhua’s Liang Xiao (Beautiful Evening). Judging by the applause, the SSO had delivered a beautiful evening indeed.