Self-taught Singaporean illustrator’s Shaolin And You caught Jet Li’s eye

SINGAPORE – Self-taught drawing hobbyist Poon Yew Fai did not think much of his own doodles until Chinese martial arts superstar Jet Li shared one of his sketches on Instagram.
The post, a compilation of fan art, garnered more than 130,000 likes.
