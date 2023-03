SINGAPORE – If you have ever glimpsed a suited, contemplative gentleman lingering for longer than usual at National Gallery Singapore, you might have spotted a poet at work.

As the museum’s poet-in-residence from November 2021 to April 2022, 59-year-old Koh Buck Song’s job was to be inspired by the art. A swanky seat in the rotunda library was ready for him to write at whenever the muse visited.