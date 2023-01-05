‘Dirty dishes’ and a garden built on marble slabs: Experience art in fresh ways at this curated showcase

In an unassuming industrial space next to one of Singapore’s shipping ports is a gateway marked by textured manila ropes. Stepping through its doors, you’re whisked away to the inspiring world of Southeast Asian contemporary art.

This is the site of the physical showcase of S.E.A. Focus, a homegrown art platform celebrating renowned and emerging contemporary artists of this region. S.E.A. Focus returns for its fifth edition as the anchor event of Singapore Art Week, happening at Tanjong Pagar Distripark from Jan 6 to 15.

For returning enthusiasts, the art presentations this year, themed “a world, anew” are bolder and larger with collaborations across genres, industries and sites.

If you’ve never been to an art event before, are art-curious, or simply seeking new experiences, the exciting 10-day line-up includes special showcases and digital presentations featuring art from the region that will make for unique and unforgettable experiences.

Here are three highlights to check out.

Dirty dishes as works of art, anyone?

Imagine visiting an exhibition one day and seeing artist-made dinnerware displayed pristine, only to return another day to see them used and ‘dirtied’.

This is the work of German sculptor Tobias Rehberger and renowned Thai artist Rikrit Tiravanija – a name that would be familiar to enthusiasts of Southeast Asian contemporary art.