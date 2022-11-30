Science blossoms at Singapore Botanic Gardens’ first botanical art exhibition

SINGAPORE – When it is seen through the eyes of botanical artists, the combination of art and science can be beauteous.

Examples of this art form are now on show at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, which is hosting its first collaborative exhibition with botanical art societies of South-east Asia. The exhibition is titled Flora Of Southeast Asia.

Illustrations by botanical artists were once used to record and document plant species that were often employed in medicine. The emphasis was and still is on scientific accuracy.

While there are other ways to do this today, including photography, botanical art can capture details with precision and depth, including the plant’s life cycle, which is not possible with photography.

The exhibition highlights the diversity of plant life in this region with the help of co-organisers Botanical Art Society (Singapore) (BASS), and is in collaboration with the Indonesian Society of Botanical Artists, Thai Botanical Artists and Philippine Botanical Art Society.

The exhibition focuses on plants native to South-east Asia, ranging from forest trees and orchids to pitcher plants and even mushrooms.

Botanical artwork requires an understanding of plant morphology – its form, shape and structure. However, you do not need to be a scientist to do this. Ms Carrie-Ann Lee, president of BASS, says that members include art lovers, beginners as well as accomplished artists.

“Some people create botanical art as a creative challenge, others want to relax, or just enjoy being in nature,” she adds.

One member, Ms Seey Seey Leong, an artist and educator, says that with botanical art, “you have to be meticulous and precise”.