SINGAPORE – When artist Anthony Chin looked out at Batu Pahat Port in Malaysia, he saw how he could tell the story of imperial Japan’s extraction of Malayan ore in its war efforts.

From the third floor of the Japanese Club, the 54-year-old realised that he could transpose that view to Keppel Terminal, which forms the backdrop of Singapore Art Museum’s (SAM) venue at Tanjong Pagar Distripark.