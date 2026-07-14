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S-E Asia’s largest pop art group exhibition to be held at National Gallery Singapore from Dec 11

The exhibition brings together more than 200 works of art by over 100 artists primarily from South-east Asia and the US.

SINGAPORE - More than 200 works of art by over 100 artists will be coming to the National Gallery Singapore (NGS) on Dec 11, in what will be the largest group exhibition of pop art in South-east Asia.

Organised in collaboration with the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation in New York and titled Pop After Pop: Art Around Us, the exhibition will showcase works by US artists such as Andy Warhol and Barbara Kruger , alongside works by South-east Asian artists including Ming Wong (Singapore), Antipas Delotavo (the Philippines), FX Harsono (Indonesia) and Manit Sriwanichpoom (Thailand).

Visitors can expect to uncover and examine the continuing relevance of pop art through paintings, sculptures, prints, installations and moving image works at the exhibition. These works are drawn from the collections of NGS and the Guggenheim, as well as from private and institutional collections .

This exhibition marks the first collaboration between the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation and NGS .

The works will be spread across the Singtel Special Exhibition Galleries 1 and 2 and the Special Exhibition Gallery 3 on Level 3, the Ngee Ann Kongsi Gallery on Level B1, and various public spaces throughout NGS.

The exhibition will run from Dec 11, 2026, to April 4, 2027 . Tickets will be priced at $15 for Singaporeans and permanent residents, and $25 for foreign residents and tourists.

Visitors with Gallery Insider membership, priced at $20 for Singaporeans and PRs and $35 for foreign residents and tourists yearly, can enjoy unlimited free entry to the exhibition.