Rupi Kaur’s Singapore pitstop a tepid mix of might-have-beens

Rupi Kaur - Live in Singapore

Now/Live

Esplanade Theatre

Tuesday, 8pm

Canadian poet Rupi Kaur is now the most popular poet who has ever lived: Her self-published debut Milk And Honey (2014) – as she reminds her audience on Tuesday – has outsold Homer’s The Odyssey by more than 10 to one and counting.

So it was an anticlimax that her one-woman, one-night performance at the Esplanade Theatre was only slightly more than half-attended.

Coming off the back of a sold-out show at the Sydney Opera House, the 30-year-old poet came on stage 10 minutes after 8pm as if waiting for a crowd that never came.

Dressed in a shimmering off-shoulder gown the colour of fire, Kaur is a poet who arguably reaches too liberally for the flame. Here she is a woman set on fire who becomes the fire, there a conflagration burning the male ego.

Her every conjuring, however, was met with whoops and affirmations by her adoring fans, some of whom had flown in from Dubai, Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia for this first South-east Asia show.

They braved a $98 price tag which meant the demographic of the crowd was mostly over 30 and expatriate-heavy– surprising given her popularity with mostly young girls.

This is not your usual poetry recital. Early on, Kaur tells the audience to do away with snaps – the de rigueur way of showing approval in a spoken word performance – and have no qualms about interrupting and responding to her poetry in any manner they please.

Drama should beget drama, she says. What follows is no doubt dramatic.

A bare stage where only a microphone stand and a cocktail table have been placed is the set for her to make a performance of intensely personal moments: about depression, a first date with an obnoxious crypto-currency bro, finding out that this same man has been cheating on her, immigrating to Canada at a young age from India after the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

All are fertile sources of inspiration for her poems that range from five lines to five minutes. The abrupt brevity of some of these pieces means she has to step away from the microphone to let the audience know a poem is over and it is time for applause.

Yet, judgments about her poetry aside, it is easy to see why she is well-liked. Kaur is confident, funny and scarily relatable, effortlessly holding the stage by stitching her poems together with easy banter.

She quotes Desmond Tutu’s “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor” when talking about post-breakup group chats.

Accompanied by gentle melodies layered with the sounds of waves and drums, her verses are given new dimension absent in the spare instagram post that is her trademark.