Robert Zhao’s Albizia brings secondary forests into Esplanade space

SINGAPORE – Over three days, a forest will be transported into the Esplanade Theatre Studio, the plants and substrate specially treated to make sure this ecological experiment does not destroy the pristine performance space.

No effort has been spared to get rid of insects that could disturb audiences, though multidisciplinary artist Robert Zhao says there is no guarantee they will not still be abuzz.

His immersive performance installation Albizia is on at the Esplanade from Aug 31 to Sept 3.

“The insects are part of nature anyway,” says the 40-year-old. “Part of the challenge of the work is bringing natural elements into this sterile space. There are a lot of things to consider, such as making sure the humidity does not destroy the equipment.”

Part of Esplanade’s The Studios theatre season, which is centred on the theme of land, Albizia is a one-hour condensed nature walk.

Instead of people going out to nature, Zhao – working with landscape designer It Meng Landscape & Construction – has brought the forest to them via a curated nursery.

Embedded in the verdant greenery are screens showing footage that capture the eco-drama in secondary forests around Singapore. Zhao, who says “nature is the only thing that has sustained my curiosity”, filmed most of the footage from his window in Bukit Panjang and on his daily walks during the Covid-19 pandemic. He has worked on projects related to nature since he was 16.

In July, he was selected to represent the Republic at the Venice Biennale in 2024 by the Singapore Art Museum – a recognition that his artistic concern with nature is now mainstream and important.

His eccentric encyclopaedia cataloguing organisms changed by human intervention, A Guide To The Flora And Fauna Of The World, was also acquired by the prestigious Tate collection in Britain in the same month.

Zhao says the intermeshing of nature and technology is a natural extension of his experience as a veteran nature guide. He regularly uses photos and videos when leading walks to help people imagine the larger context of the spaces they are in.

“It’s very hard to see things happening on these walks because most of the time, the animals are very shy,” he says. “You always rely on how good the guide is to narrate the story to you, and historical photographs of the space, to see into the past things that are not immediately present.”

He clarifies that Albizia’s multimedia has not been fashioned to supply definitive commentary. “Because we are quite helpless when we are walking in the forest, it’s always out of context. We are also trying to highlight that it’s okay to be weird, it’s okay to be mysterious. Most of the time, we don’t know what a tree is doing there or what the animal is doing.”

Zhao’s focus on secondary forests, which are forests that have naturally regenerated after deforestation usually caused by human activity, adds an extra historical element to the drama.

In the clips, it is not uncommon to see trash, debris or bricks from past kampungs in various stages of being reclaimed by nature.