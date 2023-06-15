Robert Gottlieb, eminent editor from John le Carre to Bill Clinton, dies at 92

NEW YORK – Robert Gottlieb, an illustrious editor at Simon & Schuster, Alfred A. Knopf and The New Yorker whose deft touch shaped a bibliophile’s library of novels, non-fiction books and magazine articles by a pantheon of acclaimed writers from the middle to the late 20th century, died on Wednesday in Manhattan. He was 92.

The death at a hospital was confirmed by his wife, actress Maria Tucci.

Gottlieb edited novels by, among many others, John le Carre, Toni Morrison, John Cheever, Joseph Heller, Doris Lessing and Chaim Potok; science-fiction by Michael Crichton and Ray Bradbury; histories by Antonia Fraser and Barbara Tuchman; memoirs by former United States president Bill Clinton and Katharine Graham, the former publisher of The Washington Post; and works by Jessica Mitford and Anthony Burgess.

For three decades at publishing houses Simon & Schuster and Knopf, he turned hundreds of manuscripts into well-received books, many of which sold millions of copies, won awards and made authors wealthy and famous.

Colleagues called him incisive but sensitive to writers’ eggshell egos. His skills won him a following of authors, and he became Knopf’s president and editor-in-chief.

Then, in 1987, in an abrupt career change from the relative anonymity and serenity of book publishing, Gottlieb was named the third editor in the 62-year history of The New Yorker, one of American journalism’s highest-profile jobs.

He replaced William Shawn, the magazine’s legendary editor for 35 years, who had succeeded the founding editor, Harold Ross.

The appointment by S.I. Newhouse Jr, whose family owned both Knopf’s parent company, Random House, and The New Yorker, hit the staff like a bomb.

A petition by 154 writers, editors and others protested the forced retirement of Shawn, who had made journalism history with breakthrough articles that became best-selling books, including John Hersey’s Hiroshima, on the first atomic bombing of a city; Hannah Arendt’s Eichmann In Jerusalem; and Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring.

The petition noted Gottlieb’s reputation for brilliance but nonetheless urged him to withdraw, saying that an insider like Charles McGrath, the magazine’s fiction editor and heir apparent, could best serve its traditions.

McGrath later became editor of The New York Times Book Review and a writer-at-large for the Times.

But Gottlieb refused to step aside and plunged into the topsy-turvy world of weekly deadlines and strange editor-writer relationships that reversed his long experience in book publishing.

“In a publishing house, you are in a strictly service job as an editor,” he recalled in The Art Of Making Magazines, a 2012 anthology. “Your job is to serve the book and the writer.”

It was different at The New Yorker, he said: “You are the living god. You are not there to please the writers, but the writers are there to satisfy you because they want to be in the magazine.”