Rise and shine: Young S’pore composers writing the right notes
Music institutions here are producing a stream of composers as more ensembles commission and perform local work
While concert musicians get the lion's share of the limelight, composers - who spend hours alone in front of their manuscripts and computers - can often seem like shadowy figures. But a noteworthy crop of young Singapore composers is coming into its own.
"We now have a very strong composer scene," observes conductor Adrian Chiang, 43, who commissions local composers to write music for his ensembles.
