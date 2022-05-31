Rethink paper and labour at new shows at SAM at Tanjong Pagar Distripark

SINGAPORE - Ubiquitous but often overlooked, paper acts as an agent through which ideas are conveyed.

A new exhibition, Superfluous Things: Paper, seeks to examine whether the unassuming material is it still relevant in an increasingly digital world.

The show at the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) at Tanjong Pagar Distripark explores the creative manipulation of paper through five installations by six artists.

Dr Lim Chye Hong, who leads the show's curatorial team, says the works invite visitors to look at paper "with fresh eyes".

She gives the example of artist Nabilah Said's work 100ish Meaningless Statements, a collection of a hundred sentences that reimagines the role of paper in people's lives.

"Superfluous Things ignites curiosity and exploration through play," adds Dr Lim.

There is also an activity corner, where visitors can assemble their own paper sculpture. The activity follows Cheryl Teo's installation - Just A Little At A Time - which showcases intricate paper sculptures about as big as a matchbox.

Superfluous Things: Paper is one of the exhibitions that SAM at Tanjong Pagar Distripark will house. It started on May 28 and will run until Aug 14.

Another exhibition, from June 3 to Sept 4, is Lonely Vectors, which focuses on the flow of bodies and labour that characterises our world.

The installations take inspiration from Tanjong Pagar Distripark's proximity to the port. One such work is H For Humidity, by Singaporean contemporary artist Ho Tzu Nyen, 46. Drawing from the intense rainfall and humidity in South-east Asia, the work are also inspired by water cycles and water infrastructures.

"When we think about infrastructures, they are so large that we do not see them. But we live and operate in them, and they shape the way we live and feel."

His virtual reality installation allows visitors to transform into states of liquid and gas and ask, "What does it mean for us to 'be like water'?"

"Through art, I wish to create a situation that can give the audience the maximum amount of possibilities to feel, imagine and sense," Ho adds.

Another work is Loading/Unloading, a performance by dance collective P7:1SMA that explores the theme of labour. Performers rhythmically interact with pieces of metal, showcasing the unseen labour behind the structures around us.