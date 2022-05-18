Retelling the life story of Kwa Geok Choo

SINGAPORE - Director Goh Boon Teck declares with puckish humour that his theatre company Toy Factory Productions does not create political work. "I only know how to write za bor stories."
Za bor is Hokkien for woman.
