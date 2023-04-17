Restaging of Potong a chance to re-examine issues like cross-dressing and toll on caregivers

SINGAPORE – After playwright Johnny Jon Jon’s Potong was staged in 2018, a Chinese audience member started a Whatsapp group with Jon Jon and her son to discuss circumcision.

“It was really awkward for me to be talking about this with a 13-year-old I didn’t know,” says Jon Jon, whose Potong is a third of an unintentional trilogy. “The whole circumcision aspect was what people might call button-pushing. It got people excited to talk about such things.”

About a Malay-Muslim Singaporean born in Australia who is forced by his mother to return to Singapore for National Service, Potong is very much a crowd-pleaser, filled with risque puns and gender bending.

Beneath the laughs is a heartfelt play about family. Audiences have found it a nuanced exploration of the meaning of acceptance, rites of passages and the pain of caregivers whose sacrifices often go unseen.

Jon Jon, 35, says of the 2018 sold-out show by minority theatre company Teater Ekamatra: “The response I got when I attended all these, I could hear pockets of people crying, these people gasping. It made me feel there’s space for us to talk about very serious issues in a medium that is not so serious.”

Director Mohd Fared Jainal, who played Adam’s transgender uncle Saleh in 2018, adds that the issue of cross-dressing on stage is a particularly sensitive one. In Teater Ekamatra’s re-staging at the Pesta Raya – Malay Festival of Arts, Saleh will be played by transgender actor Jada.

Fared, 49, says: “We thought now is the time to restage it again, given the current landscape, things have changed. Are we ready to deal with this on a performance platform? As a theatre company, it is our responsibility to keep it as authentic as possible to get the best person to represent the community.”

Upon his return to Singapore, Adam, here played by Irsyad Dawood, is forced to go through two rites of passages: the cultural and religious ceremony of circumcision and the more national, secular duty of National Service.

Jon Jon says these are milestones that mark the transition from boyhood to manhood, but they are also about acceptance of one’s role within the community and the accountability that comes with it.

He says: “When you accept it, that’s when you can transit. In order for Adam to be a man according to his mum, he has to accept his responsibility as a Singaporean son, he has to accept this liability as a Muslim man.

“All the other characters also go through certain rites of passages and it all comes down to them having to accept what this passage has brought them to.”

Fared says it is an awareness of the weight of these moments that led him to decide that his son will only be circumcised at the age of five or six instead of as a baby.

“You want him to face that fear, otherwise he won’t know what he went through,” he says. “I also did it when I was five or six, so rites of passages are also about upbringing, how each family chooses to take the practice forward.”

Farah Ong reprises her role as Adam’s mother and grandmother, who is afflicted with dementia. Fared feels strongly about this. His mother took care of his father who was similarly affected, and he saw at first hand the toll it took on her as a caregiver.

Fared says: “With this staging, I’m hoping we can focus a bit more on not just the patient, but the people surrounding them.” One of the biggest creative differences from the 2018 iteration is the set, which Fared has commissioned so it resembles a brain or a nervous system.

The four-member cast also includes singer Aisyah Aziz, playing “maker of men” doctor who forms a relationship with Adam. It is apt that only the character with dementia is being played by the same actor, Jon Jon observers.

“It’s really poetic that the character that forgets comes back again. She’s the only one that remains, the one that ties the two productions together.”

Book It/Potong

Where: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: May 18 and 19, 8pm; May 20, 3pm & 8pm; May 21, 3pm

Admission: $38

Info: https://www.esplanade.com/en/whats-on/festivals-and-series/festivals/20…