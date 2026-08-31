Concert review
re:Sound, Braddell Heights Symphony Orchestra’s anniversary galas prove diversity of classical scene
- Three local musical groups celebrated anniversaries with gala concerts: Red Dot Baroque (8th), re:Sound Collective (10th), and Braddell Heights Symphony Orchestra (40th).
- re:Sound showcased local talent and premiered Germaine Goh’s Sleepless In Singapore, blending traditional and modern musical elements with authentic period-inspired performance of Beethoven.
- Braddell Heights Symphony Orchestra performed innovative works including Chen Yi’s Percussion Concerto and Saint-Saens’ Organ Symphony, highlighting community music-making’s passion and vitality in Singapore.
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re:Sound
Yong Siew Toh Conservatory Concert Hall
Aug 29, 7.30pm
Braddell Heights Symphony Orchestra
Victoria Concert Hall
Aug 30, 5pm