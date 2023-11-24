Record sales of $5 million for Affordable Art Fair in 2023

The 2023 Affordable Art Fair was the event's 16th edition, and attracted 16,000 visitors. PHOTO: AFFORDABLE ART FAIR
Charmaine Lim
SINGAPORE – The Affordable Art Fair earned a record-breaking $5 million in sales in 2023. Held at the F1 Pit Building from Nov 10 to 12, the event’s earnings topped 2022’s $4.5 million and 2019’s $3.4 million.

Fair director Alan Koh, 40, tells The Straits Times: “This year’s success is not just about numbers. It’s a reflection of the strong support and contribution towards the livelihoods of galleries and artists, as well as the fair’s deepening impact on Singapore’s art community and our ongoing mission to make art more accessible and engaging for everyone.”

