SINGAPORE – When most Singaporean writers and artists were, in the early decades of independence, running in search of a language to announce the birth of a new nation, pioneer poet Arthur Yap walked in the other direction. His poetry, written in his peculiar idiolect, disavowed big historical themes and spoke in the lower case.

Even more so his paintings, now rarely seen, which are often untitled abstracts with no signature on the recto. The latest revamp of the permanent exhibition at the National Gallery Singapore has turned up another untitled Yap from 1970 which depicts – presumably, one can only guess – a vermilion and blue oblong sun hanging over the horizon, diffusing its colours and forms across the rippling surface.