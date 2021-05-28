Press Pause: Arts shows on hold or called off due to new Covid-19 restrictions

SINGAPORE - Keep track of the shows which have been cancelled or postponed due to tightened Covid-19 measures.

Singapore Symphony Orchestra

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) has cancelled its concert A 20th Century Fanfare, in the light of the latest Covid-19 restrictions on the playing of instruments which involve the "intentional expulsion of air".

The orchestra's brass ensemble was supposed to perform the concert at the Esplanade on June 4. Ticket-holders will receive full refunds.

SCCC Cultural Extravaganza

The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre's (SCCC) Cultural Extravaganza has cancelled some of its physical events, such as Liang Wen Fu Shares His Xinyao Journey, which had been slated for May 16 and June 4 at the centre.

Others will go online. For instance, Mandarin pop concert Sing.Lang 2021 can be viewed for free on Mediacorp's meWATCH on June 12 at 8pm.

Jazz It Up! A Jazzy Celebration Of Chinese Songs will be presented as a free live stream on June 20 from 8pm - on the Facebook and YouTube platforms of the Jazz Association (Singapore) and SCCC's Facebook page.

Night Walker, which traces a musician's emotional journey, will be streamed on SCCC's YouTube channel from June 11.

For the full details, go to the event website.

Ding Yi Music Company



Songs Of The Dragon Kiln was to have been performed at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre as part of its Cultural Extravaganza. PHOTO: DING YI MUSIC COMPANY



The Chinese chamber ensemble has shifted all its live performances scheduled in May and June online.

Songs Of The Dragon Kiln, which was to have been performed at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre as part of its Cultural Extravaganza, will now be live-streamed on Sistic on May 30 at 7.30pm. It will be available till June 6.

Mandarin pop concert Sing.Lang 2021, another SCCC Cultural Extravaganza highlight that Ding Yi Music Company is involved in, can be viewed free on Mediacorp's meWATCH on June 12 at 8pm.

Healing Rhapsody, slated to run at the Victoria Concert Hall on May 26, during the Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa), will be presented online as part of Sifa on Demand from June 5 to 12. People who have bought tickets will get a refund, as well as a complimentary ticket to the show on Sifa on Demand.

Pesta Raya - Malay Festival Of Arts

The Malay arts festival has cancelled its ticketed performances and workshops from June 10 to 13, but will continue to offer a range of free programmes online. Some of them can be viewed till June 27.

Go to the festival website. Ticket-holders wil receive refunds.

Concordia Quartet



The string quartet has called off its concert. PHOTO: RUSSEL WONG PHOTOGRAPHY



The string quartet has called off its concert To Be Young Again..., which would have featured well-known classics by Mozart and Mendelssohn at Wild Rice's Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre on May 29. The organisers said in a note on their website that they hope to stage the concert at a later date.

Jinx Yeo For A Night Of Laughs

The show, presented by LA Comedy Live and originally scheduled for May 26, has been postponed to July 4 (4 and 8pm) at the Esplanade Concert Hall.

Ticket-holders can either retain their tickets, which will be valid for the new date, or request a refund.