President Tharman Shanmugaratnam opens landmark ACM and National Gallery show in Mexico City

(From left) Mr Clement Onn, director of the Asian Civilisations Museum, National Gallery Singapore curators Teo Hui Min and Cheng Jia Yun, and Mr Eugene Tan, chief executive of National Gallery Singapore at the Somos Pacifico at San Ildefonso College.

MEXICO CITY – A landmark exhibition exploring the connections between South-east Asia and Latin America opened in Mexico City on Dec 4, inaugurated during a milestone state visit by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Based on two 2023 exhibitions by the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) and the National Gallery Singapore (NGS) in Singapore, Somos Pacifico, or We Are The Pacific, reorientates the lenses through which people view the world order and the world map.

Shifting the centre of gravity from Europe, more than 300 objects – about 80 from Singapore’s national collection – emphasise the colonial trade route between Acapulco in Mexico and Manila in the Philippines from 1565 to 1815 as foundational to the creation of the modern world.

This link between Asia and the Americas has continued, as Singapore and Mexico celebrate 50 years of relations.

This eclectic show at the Colegio de San Ildefonso – the birthplace of Mexico’s world-famous Muralist movement in the capital’s old town – is the furthest exhibitions from Singapore have travelled.

Mexico’s Ambassador to Singapore Agustin Garcia-Lopez Loaeza, a vocal advocate of the show, said during a media preview in Spanish : “All of us are the result of the Acapulco-Manila galleon trade. It’s an axis in our identities.”

Following the announcement that Singapore would open an embassy in Mexico in 2026 – the first in the Spanish-speaking world and just the second in Latin America after Brazil – he added : “I’ve always believed that diplomacy, especially for Mexico, can only work if culture is part of the equation.”

Most of the show builds on ACM director Clement Onn’s 2023 exhibition Manila Galleon: From Asia To The Americas, which focused on the lasting influence the colonial trans-Pacific trade in what was effectively the first wave of globalisation.

Curators are keen to point out the autonomous roles the two ports Acapulco and Manila, nominally under the control of the Spanish Empire, played in driving a trade that brought silver – together with pineapples, chocolate and chilli – to Asia in exchange for spices, silk and porcelain.

The focus is on the syncretism that resulted, and there are eloquent objects: Mexican/Spanish silver coins rebranded by the Chinese, ivory Christian statues in the manner of the Buddha , and one of the exhibition’s showstoppers from ACM – a portable cabinet-cum-writing desk made in Asia probably for someone in Mexico or Spain, with Chinese guardian lions at its base and the pre-Hispanic Aztec foundation myth ornately illustrated.

NGS extends the story in the 20th and 21st centuries through some of the art which it exhibited in its memorable 2023 exhibition Tropical: Stories From Southeast Asia And Latin America .

Curators Teo Hui Min and Cheng Jia Yun have leapt at the chance to introduce South-east Asian artists to a wider audience, particularly spotlighting the mysteriously pulsating Pago Pago series by Malaysian artist Latiff Mohidin.

The Pago Pago series by Latiff Mohidin at Somos Pacifico. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The artist had in his lifetime travelled extensively in an attempt to distil the spirit of South-east Asia, but was equally enamoured with the modernism of Mexico.

One of the frames with which curators have connected the two territories is through Latiff’s climactic consciousness of “tropika”, where things thrum with life and rapidly decay from the heat and humidity.

Other featured artists include Singapore’s Cheong Soo Pieng, Indonesia’s Hendra Gunawan, Thailand’s Apichatpong Weerasethakul, and the Philippines’ Carlos Botong Francisco, in fruitful conversation with works by Mexican artists Diego Rivera and Miguel Covarrubias.

A generous Singapore contingent, including President Tharman and his wife Jane Ittogi, as well as Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo, Minister of State for National Development and Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, members of Parliament Ang Wei Neng and Mariam Jaafar and other political and business representatives were present to observe the milestone initiative.

Said ACM’s Mr Onn on another unexpected relationship between the two regions: “The Acapulco-Manila galleon trade ended in 1815. Then Singapore and the Straits settlements rose in global significance in 1819. This was no coincidence.”