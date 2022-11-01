Potter-mania in November with four ceramic shows

SINGAPORE - Hold on to your wallets, pottery lovers.

Four different exhibitions are happening this month, offering a wide selection of pieces to see and buy. The selection encompasses works by amateur potters to more sophisticated pieces from established artists.

Here is a quick guide.

Collectors items from Ceramic Loft

Ceramic Loft started in 2021 as a collective of like-minded artists sharing their passion for pottery. It has since become a place for one-of-a-kind ceramic pieces ranging from dinnerware to functional decor.

This is the collective’s first exhibition, with 10 potters showcasing their pieces.

Eddie Yee, 69, is this year’s featured potter. The potter with more than 20 years of experience will be showing the largest number of works with more than 30 pieces that showcase his love of textures.

The other nine potters will each be showing five works.

Prices range from $250 to $1,200.

See it

What: Ceramic Loft Exhibition

When: Nov 3-6

Where: Level 3, Frankel Room, Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy

MRT: Dakota or Paya Lebar

Hours: 11am to 8pm

Admission: Free

Info: https://str.sg/ceramicloft

Long-running showcase Ceramix showcases works by 20 artists