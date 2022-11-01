Potter-mania in November with four ceramic shows

SINGAPORE - Hold on to your wallets, pottery lovers.
Four different exhibitions are happening this month, offering a wide selection of pieces to see and buy. The selection encompasses works by amateur potters to more sophisticated pieces from established artists.
Here is a quick guide.
Collectors items from Ceramic Loft
Ceramic Loft started in 2021 as a collective of like-minded artists sharing their passion for pottery. It has since become a place for one-of-a-kind ceramic pieces ranging from dinnerware to functional decor.
This is the collective’s first exhibition, with 10 potters showcasing their pieces.
Eddie Yee, 69, is this year’s featured potter. The potter with more than 20 years of experience will be showing the largest number of works with more than 30 pieces that showcase his love of textures.
The other nine potters will each be showing five works.
Prices range from $250 to $1,200.
See it
What: Ceramic Loft Exhibition
When: Nov 3-6
Where: Level 3, Frankel Room, Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy
MRT: Dakota or Paya Lebar
Hours: 11am to 8pm
Admission: Free
Info: https://str.sg/ceramicloft
Long-running showcase Ceramix showcases works by 20 artists
Ceramix is back for the first time since 2019. Originally a biennial exhibition, Cermaix now convenes once every three years to allow potters more time to curate and prepare their works.
Show organiser Mr Chua Soo Kim, 64, is well known as one of the family of potters who run Sam Mui Kuang Pottery which boasts the only dragon kiln in Singapore. He started Ceramix, one of the longest running exhibitions featuring local potters, in 1995 and much of the membership of this collective has remained unchanged.
This year’s show will include 600 pieces by 20 potters, most of whom are local. Mr Chua will be showing 50 pieces, and his sister Patsy Chua will also be showing works. Prices range from $50 to $2,000.
See it
What: Ceramix
When: Nov 6-13
Where: Visual Arts Centre
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
Hours: 11am to 8pm
Admission: Free
Clay Maker’s Market returns with more than 130 potters showing work
What started as part of Clay Festival 2021 has become its own event this year. Clay Maker’s Market, one of Singapore’s largest events for potters and pottery lovers alike, is back.
Featuring more than 130 potters, including many returning from last year, the Market is the place for people looking to appreciate all kinds of ceramic artwork. From dinnerware to carefully crafted miniature vases, there is something for everyone.
Mr. Goh Eck Kheng, 57, director of the Singapore Clay Festival, says some of the must-see potters are Jessie Lim, Garima Mittal, Darren Wee, Winston Hodge and Yumiko Takada.
Potters such as Mona Malhotra and Suriani Suratman will conduct demonstrations over the weekend. Mr. Goh will also be demonstrating how to use slab work to make figurines and vases.
See it
What: Clay Maker’s Market
When: Nov 10-13
Where: Enabling Village
MRT: Redhill
Hours: 12m to 8pm on Nov 10, 11am to 8pm from Nov 11-13
Admission: $8 (with complimentary tote bag)
Info: https://www.singaporeclayfest.com
Plant themed works at Taking Roots // To Rise
Home-based ceramic studio Potters by the Hill finishes out November with their exhibition titled Taking Roots // To Rise.
Featuring over 100 biomorphic pieces by ceramics teacher Chua Chon Hee, 62, and 20 of her students, these works explore the duality of plants. Each work is a representation of the artist’s reflection on a force that is lifegiving but also conquering.
The studio was established in 2015 “with the aim of nurturing a new generation of ceramic artists and enthusiasts”.
Prices range from $50 to $500.
See it
What: Taking Roots // To Rise
When: Nov 19-29
Where: #01-05, Stamford Arts Centre
MRT: Bugis
Hours: 11am to 7pm
Admission: Free
Info: https://str.sg/citynomads