Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson's Life installation at the Fondation Beyeler in Riehen, Switzerland, immerses the museum in a border-crossing investigation of people's preconceptions of nature and culture. Eliasson's solo show will be open 24 hours, with no doors or windows keeping visitors out. The gallery spaces will be filled with an artificially green pond in which a variety of plants thrive. Wooden walkways along the exhibition let visitors reach the edge of the water while being accompanied by the ambient sounds of nature as well as the smell of plants. The exhibition ends in July.

