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Planet [wanderer] by Damien Jalet and Kohei Nawa is part of the Singapore International Festival of Arts 2026.

Planet [wanderer]

Damien Jalet and Kohei Nawa

Esplanade Theatre

May 29, 8pm

Disturbing, poetic, cosmic. Simultaneously, performance art, installation and dance, Planet [wanderer] is a post-humanist performance experience that defies categorisation. It is a harmonious marriage of scenic design and choreography, where bodies shape the space and the textured environment guides the dancers’ movements.

Ominous thuds echo through the thick darkness of the Esplanade Theatre. The shadowy stage glitters with black sand or meteor dust. It gently descends, a snowfall of crystalline volcanic ash. In the dim lighting, the floor subtly shifts.

Is it a trick of the light? A breeze? A buried body? This uncanny conundrum draws the audience into deep concentration ; it is hypnotic .

A shadow comes to life on this seemingly barren land. Amorphous bodies combine in a slow, sinuous fashion, evoking the same fascinated unease one gets from watching a pile of squirming slugs sliding over one another .

The dust-covered dancers plant themselves in the ash, like seaweed on the ocean floor swayed by the current, bending their bodies to extremes and seemingly defying gravity. They are not human, but swirls , dashes and exclamation marks punctuating the poetry of the space.

French-Belgian choreographer Damien Jalet is famed for his artistic collaborations across music, visual arts, fashion, theatre and cinema. Last in Singapore almost 14 years ago, he is perhaps best known to Singaporeans as the choreographer of the short film Anima (2019). Released on Netflix, it was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and starred Radiohead’s singer-songwriter Thom Yorke for his solo album of the same name.

Jalet’s distilled choreographic explorations that push the boundaries of the body’s physicality, combined with Japanese visual artist Kohei Nawa’s set design, create an otherworldly performance.

Wave after wave of images and sensations wash over the audience as they are transported across realms, taking them to the depths of the ocean and launching them into outer space as smoke swirls up from the ground around the wanderers’ feet.

Planet [wanderer] is a post-humanist performance experience that defies categorisation. It is a harmonious marriage of scenic design and choreography, where bodies shape the space and the textured environment guides the dancers’ movements. PHOTO: RAHI REZVANI

Oobleck begins to rain down, forming a white, stringy curtain around the dancers , bouncing off their bodies and coating their skin as the performers freeze into sculptures. H umans are once again the centre of attention, but not as they know themselves in the familiar day-to-day.

T his slimy framing of the body closes the hour-long meditative experience by inviting alternative perspectives of humanity’s place in the world.

Planet [wanderer] is a journey that drifts across dimensions, organic and mechanical, mythological and futuristic. The performers are anything or nothing, and the audience leaves strangely refreshed and wanting more.