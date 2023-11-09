Picasso’s Woman With A Watch fetches $188m at New York auction

NEW YORK – One of Pablo Picasso’s masterpieces – Woman With A Watch – was sold at auction on Wednesday night for US$139 million (S$188 million) by Sotheby’s in New York, the second-highest price ever achieved for the artist.

In a jam-packed room at the venerable auction house, it only took a few minutes of telephone bidding for the 1932 painting depicting one of the Spanish artist’s companions and muses, the French painter Marie-Therese Walter, to be sold.

“Femme a la montre” was valued at over US$120 million before going on the block, according to Sotheby’s.

It was part of the house’s special sale this week of the collection of New York arts patron Emily Fisher Landau, who died in 2023 at age 102.

Mr Julian Dawes, Sotheby’s head of impressionist and modern art, called the Picasso canvas – which hung in Ms Landau’s living room – “a masterpiece by every measure”.

“Painted in 1932 – Picasso’s ‘annus mirabilis’ – it is full of joyful, passionate abandon yet at the same time it is utterly considered and resolved,” he said.

Walter was regarded as Picasso’s “golden muse”, and features in another of his works going under the hammer on Thursday at Christie’s: “Femme endormie” or Sleeping Woman, estimated to sell for US$25 million to US$35 million.

She also featured in “Femme assise pres d’une fenetre (Marie-Therese)”, or Woman Sitting Near A Window, which was sold in 2021 for US$103.4 million.

Walter met Picasso in Paris in 1927, when she was just 17 and the Spanish artist was still married to Russian-Ukrainian ballet dancer Olga Khokhlova. The couple had a daughter, who died in 2022.

Another Picasso from 1932 was sold for US$106 million in 2010.

The record sale for one of his works was of The Women Of Algiers (Version O), a 1955 oil painting that sold for US$179.4 million.

When it went under the hammer at Christie’s New York in 2015, it was also the record for any work of art sold at auction.

It was dethroned in November 2017 by the sale of Salvator Mundi attributed to Leonardo da Vinci, which went for US$450 million and holds the record to this day.