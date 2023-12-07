A virtuoso display: How charismatic pianist brings new energy to historic stages

In October this year, renowned Chinese pianist Yuja Wang took centre stage at Milan’s Teatro alla Scala, or La Scala as it is usually known.

Each keystroke seemed to echo through the very fabric of a venue that has, for centuries, hosted the greats of the operatic and classical world.

The 36-year-old virtuoso was joined on stage by Australian conductor Simone Young; French musicologist Cecile Lartigau, who played the Ondes Martenot (a unique electronic instrument invented in the 1920s); and the Filarmonica della Scala.

The ensemble presented French composer Olivier Messiaen’s Turangalila-Symphonie, a composition noted for its complexity and depth, and mesmerised the audience at the La Scala.

However, Wang's performance was more than a concert. It was a transcendental moment that brought together past and present, history and accomplishment