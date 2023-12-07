A virtuoso display: How charismatic pianist brings new energy to historic stages

In October this year, renowned Chinese pianist Yuja Wang took centre stage at Milan’s Teatro alla Scala, or La Scala as it is usually known.
Each keystroke seemed to echo through the very fabric of a venue that has, for centuries, hosted the greats of the operatic and classical world.
The 36-year-old virtuoso was joined on stage by Australian conductor Simone Young; French musicologist Cecile Lartigau, who played the Ondes Martenot (a unique electronic instrument invented in the 1920s); and the Filarmonica della Scala.
The ensemble presented French composer Olivier Messiaen’s Turangalila-Symphonie, a composition noted for its complexity and depth, and mesmerised the audience at the La Scala.
However, Wang’s performance was more than a concert. It was a transcendental moment that brought together past and present, history and accomplishment – a moment in perfect harmony with Rolex’s sustained commitment to excellence in the arts.
Reflecting on her experience playing at the renowned theatre, Wang shares, “Playing in Italy, especially at La Scala, is always different; it’s always amazing. Because of the acoustics, I learn how to play differently, and the audience is very different.”
La Scala, a beacon of operatic grandeur, is a stage befitting Wang's prodigious talent. Rolex, as the exclusive timepiece of the Teatro alla Scala since 2006, has long supported this symbol of musical heritage. Its alliance with the arts stretches across venerable institutions, from the Royal Opera House in London to New York's Metropolitan Opera.
This is all part of the Rolex’s Perpetual Arts Initiative, a commitment in which the watchmaker has fostered artistic excellence and cultural preservation encompassing music, architecture, cinema and the Rolex mentoring programme for over half a century.
This mission resonates deeply with Wang, who “can’t believe it’s been 15 years” since joining the Rolex family as a Testimonee in 2009.
Leaders in their fields, Rolex Testimonees share common values and philosophies with the Swiss watchmaker. She joins the likes of musical luminaries such as Dame Kiri Te Kanawa from New Zealand and Sonya Yoncheva from Bulgaria.
“I love the concepts they have of supporting the arts, supporting talent. Rolex has such amazing ideas about culture and it’s not just about classical music,” says Wang, noting that like the watchmaker she always strives for precision in her craft. “It’s really about making the world a better place.”
Sustaining cultural legacies
For Rolex, being a patron of the arts is an exercise in sustaining cultural legacies. In 2020, the watchmaker also supported the Museo Teatrale alla Scala (the La Scala Museum), a partnership that exemplifies the company’s dedication to transferring knowledge to the young artists of tomorrow.
These collaborations create avenues for cultural exchange and ground-breaking performances, breathing new life to historical stages.
Wang’s performances are a testament to this. The synergy between her, her fellow musicians and the stage they perform on, are pivotal in making each delivery fresh and unique.
“I play with different maestros and each time, it is like the piece reveals itself, and you know it better, just like a person,” she says, emphasising that while she gets energised by the adrenaline and energy of the audience during a performance, she gets the “most energy” from the environment.
“That’s why architecture is so important. For example, I like to perform in La Scala because of its rich history, and at Carnegie Hall with the Paris Philharmonic where the music is so clear.”
This concert in Milan marked a high point in Wang’s already illustrious career. From her early days at the Beijing Conservatory to her breakthrough performance with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, her journey is a tribute to both her undeniable talent and an environment that fosters artistic ambition.
As the final notes reverberated through La Scala, Wang left the stage to a chorus of applause and admiration. It was an unforgettable night that not only showcased a dazzling talent but also celebrated the powerful and transformative impact of patronage in the arts.
