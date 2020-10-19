Pianist Lang Lang and wife expecting first child

SHANGHAI • Chinese star pianist Lang Lang and his wife, fellow pianist Gina Alice Redlinger, will soon have a new listener when they perform together.

Lang announced on social media last Thursday that Redlinger, 26, is pregnant.

The 38-year-old wrote in English on Instagram and Facebook: "I am so excited to announce that Gina and I are expecting our first child. We could not be happier to welcome our new family member to the world."

He also posted a drawing of a baby listening to a piano performance.

"Eagerly waiting for the little listener at the family concert," Lang wrote.

Redlinger posted the same drawing on social media, which she captioned: "Parents-to-be. We're very blessed to have the little angel come to our family."

The couple met in Berlin, Germany, a few years ago and held their wedding at France's Palace of Versailles in June last year.

The ceremony was attended by celebrities such as Taiwanese singer Jay Chou and his wife, model-actress Hannah Quinlivan.

Redlinger, who is of German and Korean heritage, graduated from Hochschule fur Musik und Theater Hamburg, one of Germany's most prestigious music academies.

Lang, who was born in Shenyang, China, is the first Chinese pianist to be engaged by the Vienna Philharmonic, Berlin Philharmonic and all major American orchestras.

In 2017, he suffered a career-threatening injury to his left arm, but recovered and resumed performing last year. In April this year, he performed in the virtual One World: Together At Home concert, which was held to celebrate healthcare and front-line workers.