Congyu Wang - Romantic Encounter

Victoria Concert Hall

Feb 27, 7.30pm

A programme involving all four of Chopin’s ballades and Ravel’s fiendish Gaspard de la Nuit (Gaspard Of The Night) would challenge any pianist, not simply for the superhuman technical and musical difficulties of each work but for their ubiquity: these works have been played and recorded the world over by almost every pianist of note and feature frequently, with varying levels of success, in the repertoire of competition entrants, conservatory graduates, and committed amateurs.