SINGAPORE – Get ready for a full slate of theatre, dance and music offerings from across South-east Asia when Pesta Raya – Malay Festival of Arts returns from May 18 to 21.

The festival is the Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay’s annual celebration of the best of Nusantara arts and culture, says producer Hanie Nadia Hamzah. Tickets for the festival are on sale now at Sistic.