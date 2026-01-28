Straitstimes.com header logo

Performance artist Amanda Heng talks about her renaissance and the Venice Biennale

Artist Amanda Heng, Singapore's representative to the Venice Biennale 2026 pictured with her work at the National Gallery Singapore on Jan 21, 2026.

Singaporean artist Amanda Heng, who is representing the country at the Venice Biennale 2026, with her work at the National Gallery Singapore's exhibition, Fear No Power.

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Shawn Hoo

SINGAPORE – At 74, pioneer performance artist Amanda Heng is having a renaissance.

Fresh off

a group exhibition on South-east Asian women artists

at the National Gallery Singapore (NGS), she is building an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for commissioned works and preparing

to represent Singapore at the Venice Biennale in May

.

Venice Biennale

National Gallery Singapore

Singapore artists

Performing artists

National Arts Council

