For subscribers
Performance artist Amanda Heng talks about her renaissance and the Venice Biennale
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
SINGAPORE – At 74, pioneer performance artist Amanda Heng is having a renaissance.
Fresh off a group exhibition on South-east Asian women artists to represent Singapore at the Venice Biennale in May
a group exhibition on South-east Asian women artistsat the National Gallery Singapore (NGS), she is building an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for commissioned works and preparing
to represent Singapore at the Venice Biennale in May.