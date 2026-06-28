Coco Wang Ling and Zachary Pang in A Mirror, which is playing from June 26 to July 12.

A Mirror

Pangdemonium!

Singtel Waterfront Theatre

June 27, 8pm

What is the point of theatre? Is it to inspire and transport audiences, or to reflect drab reality?

Or can it simply be the expression of artists possessed with something to say? Never mind the feelings of those who would read into it a hundred different criticisms, subtexts and sneaky meanings.

On the evidence of this phenomenal staging of A Mirror, British playwright Sam Holcroft’s censorship play, it can be all of the above. To watch it is to simultaneously be gripped by its invention and to feel a deep buzz in your bones, because of what it has to say about how plays are managed by those in power.

Director Tracie Pang highlighted Singapore’s continued vetting of all scripts performed here in an interview, and there is resonance in this fictionalised state that is sensitive about any form of bad representation.

The “wedding” to which the audience is invited is really an occasion for four actors to stage an illicit performance, away from the prying eyes of the authorities.

The four-hander play-within-a-play takes place mostly in the office of the director of the ministry of culture. Self-professed enlightened Mr Celik (Ghafir Akbar) wants to cultivate a Trojan horse “hive of creativity” in a state where Shakespeare is outlawed, and has hauled in promising car mechanic-turned-playwright Adem (Zachary Pang) to give him a lesson on what theatre should be.

The pure-of-soul Adem has a penchant for recording the conversations around him. In fact, it appears to be all he can write.

While admitting there is something vital about Adem’s unstageable script, Mr Celik grandiosely offers to take him under his wing, provided Adem starts learning structure, dramatic tension and artifice. “You have showed me the filth. Now show me the beauty,” he snarls. It is blinkered advice that will be taken in unexpected ways.

There are essential questions asked of the nature of theatre and the delusion of any official intervention that seeks to improve or harness it. But A Mirror’s premise of a wedding, and the subsequent issues it raises in its debates, are also a meditation on artifice and truth, and Pang smartly plays with their complicated relationship.

She lets the audience see the actors rearrange the props on stage, and teases a sex scene for verisimilitude. This is while still managing to convey some of the joy of playacting – an umbrella as a rifle, a desk both trench and barricade.

The eloquent script gives Ghafir ample time to hold court. As Mr Celik, he performs a sort of plumed generosity, frequently slumping down into seats with a self-satisfied cross of the legs and at times chancing a smirk at the audience. Ghafir is a completely imperious pontificator, and the actor betters his own high standards with a kind of possessed ferocity and obliterating stage presence.

Coco Wang Ling as Mei, Mr Celik’s new assistant, is the witness to his and Adem’s asymmetric tug-of-war. The Life Theatre Award Best Actress winner knows when to be wooden and when to coil and explode, a convincing diminution and assertion that she pulls off with outrageous confidence and persuasive naturalism.

But it is also a group effort that the play wears lightly. Light, sound and set are unobtrusive but pointed, with an improvised feel in line with its makeshift nature and themes about art and real life. It is a while before one realises the entire stage front is decked out in steel warehouse plates.

This is vital, inspiring theatre that has an organically cathartic momentum, the swansong of director Pang showcasing Pangdemonium at its most potently accomplished.

Art may hold up a mirror, but it is really a portrait. For best results, there is just one secret. Whisper it, state it plainly, put some icing on it: Simply, let artists be.

Book It/A Mirror

Where: Singtel Waterfront Theatre

When: Till July 12, various timings

Admission: $28 to $88, eligible for SG Culture Pass

Info: str.sg/pMox