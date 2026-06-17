SINGAPORE – When researching for the authoritarian drama A Mirror, actor Zachary Pang was shocked to learn of the countries besides Singapore that required theatre scripts to be vetted by a censorship body – a roll call including Lebanon, Syria, China and Vietnam.

In British playwright Sam Holcroft’s work, scripts also have to be screened by the Ministry of Culture. A theatre production in an unnamed authoritarian state takes place under the guise of a wedding. Holcroft, in interviews, has said she was partly inspired by a life-changing trip to North Korea in 2011 which shook her deeply.

After watching the show in London in 2024, Pangdemonium co-artistic director Tracie Pang, 58, sensed the show would resonate with Singapore, where scripts have to be submitted to the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) for classification. She says: “The topics of censorship, of responsibilities as an artist in the stories you tell – anybody who has worked within the industry here has had to deal with these topics at some point.”

A Mirror plays at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre from June 26 to July 12 and has been given an Advisory 16 rating. The cast comprises Coco Wang Ling – the reigning best actress at The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards – Ghafir Akbar, Andrew Marko and Zachary. It is Pangdemonium’s penultimate show and Tracie’s final directorial credit with the company, which shuts for good at the end of 2026.

The mother-and-son duo are careful not to reveal too much about the thriller, so the conversation dances around what actually happens – they had wanted to do the production at a church but will now do it in a novel configuration at the modular theatre, for example, or the vague statement that “nothing is what it seems”. They both agree, as Tracie says, “it’s one of those shows that is best watched coming in without really knowing very much at all”.

Pangdemonium's penultimate play A Mirror is directed by Tracie Pang (far left) and it cast consists of (from left) Zachary Pang, Ghafir Akbar, Coco Wang Ling and Andrew Marko. PHOTO: CRISPIAN CHAN

The theatre veteran’s earliest memories of censorship in Singapore was in the 1990s, when she was working with TheatreWorks and had to hand deliver new scripts to the police station, where officers with “no artistic lens whatsoever” would return them with lines redacted and require companies to sign off on the censored version. Over the past three decades, she has seen censorship relaxed and had productive conversations with the authorities, but is quick to add: “It doesn’t mean to say that it’s not still there.”

She says that, in her 16 years of running Pangdemonium with her co-artistic director and husband Adrian Pang, she has rejected certain plays knowing that funding from various sources – private or public, she leaves this open – will be withheld. When asked which plays she had canned, Tracie evades the question with a response which proves her point as much as it does her savvy: “I’ll keep that to myself.”

She observes that theatremakers in Singapore have three choices – self-censor, smuggle stories in through inventive craft, or push back. Which way has she steered Pangdemonium? “As a company, we’ve tried to be clever and still put on works that we feel are artistically honest, truthful and respectful of the writer who has written the story. Who am I to go and change the writer’s work? Who is a government body to change a writer’s work?”

Pangdemonium's penultimate play A Mirror plays at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre from June 26 to July 12. PHOTO: CRISPIAN CHAN

The contrast is more stark for the Pangs who also work in the United Kingdom, where censorship of theatre scripts was abolished in 1968 with the Theatres Act. The constraint in Singapore is still felt by 27-year-old Zachary, who starred in Pangdemonium’s first show The Full Monty in 2010 and hopes to explore writing his own scripts in the future.

Zachary mentions the example of shows in Singapore which had passed the censors but with the criteria that post-show talks are not allowed. He says: “I think that stifles the communal experience of art as a whole for the audience. It doesn’t just dampen the artist’s experience, it completely takes away a whole level of what art is for – which is engaging in new conversation and trying to understand new things.”

Theatre censorship remains touchy in Singapore and IMDA most recently refused classification for Wild Rice’s Homepar on account of it “glamorising drug abuse”. Tracie’s view is that there should not be a rating system, and wants the conversation to shift, instead, to the artist’s responsibilities to give appropriate advisories and empower audiences to decide for themselves.

Pangdemonium's penultimate play A Mirror plays at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre from June 26 to July 12. PHOTO: RUEY LOON

Subconsciously, Tracie’s last two directorial credits with Pangdemonium are self-reflexive works interrogating what it means to make art under trying circumstances; the previous one being Force Majeure. Her plans after Pangdemonium are not yet firmed up, but Tracie says she will still find work in theatre and embrace not having to plan her schedule around strict seasons .

She says: “We started Pangdemonium for artistic freedom which was great and the best thing we could have done at that time. That has now become the audience expecting a certain thing from us, so that our wings have been a little clipped. It becomes your own ball and chain.” On her last directorial credit with Pangdemonium, Tracie remarks: how “people only remember the last thing you did” and feeling a keen sense of responsibility to finish strong, although she tries not to think too much about it. “The hope is that they actually remember us for a decade and half of the work, not just for the last show.”

Book It/A Mirror

Where: Singtel Waterfront Theatre

When: June 26 to July 12, various timings

Admission: $28 to $88, eligible for SG Culture Pass

Info: str.sg/pMox