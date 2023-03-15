Pangdemonium’s People, Places And Things tackles taboos about addiction

Actress Sharda Harrison plays protagonist Emma in Pangdemonium's season opener, People, Places And Things. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Shawn Hoo
SINGAPORE – Theatre company Pangdemonium wades into the taboos about addiction with its season opener, People, Places And Things.

The show, directed by Tracie Pang, is on at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre from March 25.

