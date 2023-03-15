Pangdemonium’s People, Places And Things tackles taboos about addiction

SINGAPORE – Theatre company Pangdemonium wades into the taboos about addiction with its season opener, People, Places And Things.
The show, directed by Tracie Pang, is on at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre from March 25.
SINGAPORE – Theatre company Pangdemonium wades into the taboos about addiction with its season opener, People, Places And Things.
The show, directed by Tracie Pang, is on at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre from March 25.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.