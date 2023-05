SINGAPORE – Standing at 1.52m and 1.82m respectively, lead actors Neo Swee Lin and Jason Godfrey have to be keenly aware of their positioning while rehearsing Doubt: A Parable.

To be staged at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre from June 2 to 18, the Pangdemonium play will unfold in the round, allowing audiences to see the show from 360 degrees.