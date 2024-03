SINGAPORE – “No life will be saved from a piece of theatre,” says Palestinian playwright and actor Amer Hlehel, “but I am sure that some souls are being saved from it.”

The 44-year-old artist was speaking via e-mail from the Israeli city of Haifa, where he is based. He will be in town for the Singapore Theatre Company’s (STC) restaging of his monologue Taha from April 2 to 14.