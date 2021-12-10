Paintings by Singapore pioneer artists sell for record auction prices at Christie's in HK

SINGAPORE - Works by Singapore pioneer artists Georgette Chen, Lim Tze Peng, Liu Kang and Lim Hak Tai sold for record auction prices at Christie's in Hong Kong this month, the auction house announced in a press statement on Friday (Dec 10).

On Dec 1 and 2, Christie's 20th- and 21st-century art department held four auctions, with avid bidding for works by established South-east Asian artists.

These included Chen's painting Still Life (Mid-Autumn Festival), which sold for HK$10 million (S$1.77 million); Liu's To The Temple (HK$2 million); Lim Tze Peng's Singapore River Scene (HK$1.25 million); and Lim Hak Tai’s Singapore River (HK$350,000).

Thai artist Pratuang Emjaroen's Grand Canyon fetched HK$4.25 million, which was also a world auction record for the artist.

The four auctions realised a total of HK$2 billion, with South-east Asian artworks achieving a sell-through rate of 94 per cent by lot.

Mr Dexter How, Christie's Asia-Pacific head of sale for South-east Asian art, described the results as "exceptional".

"We are very delighted to have witnessed our clients' enthusiastic response and robust market demand for works by distinguished South-east Asian artists."