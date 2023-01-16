Opera star Placido Domingo faces new accusations of misconduct

MADRID – Spanish opera star Placido Domingo faced new accusations of sexual harassment from a fellow Spanish singer in a television programme broadcast on Sunday, three years after such claims prompted an apology and curtailed his career.

In a 2020 investigation, more than three dozen singers, dancers, musicians, voice teachers and backstage staff said they had witnessed or experienced inappropriate behaviour by Domingo, 81, over three decades.

Domingo has not admitted any wrongdoing.

The latest accusation came from an unidentified singer in Spain’s La Sexta television channel.

Appearing as a dark figure, she alleged that Domingo asked to touch her at a theatre in Spain at the start of the 21st century. On another occasion, he tried to kiss her, she said.

“One of the first things they tell you is don’t go up in the lift alone with Placido Domingo,” the woman told La Sexta.

She related how Domingo allegedly asked to touch her after a rehearsal.

“The first time that I felt unease was when we were rehearsing. He (Placido) told me in front of everyone: ‘Listen, can I put my hand in one of these lovely pockets of yours.’ I was wearing trousers with an embroidered back pocket,” she said.

“I had a bad stomach because I thought what can I say to (Domingo) to carry on normally. If I tell him no, there will be consequences and, if I say yes, I don’t even want to think about it.”

The singer said she did not report him to her bosses or the authorities.

“He is Domingo. He is untouchable. He should not be, but I am in the shadows,” she added.

Representatives of Domingo did not respond to a request for comment.

The 2020 investigation by the American Guild of Musical Artists (Agma) concluded that he had behaved inappropriately.

Domingo said in a statement at the time that he respected the women’s decisions to speak out and that he was “truly sorry for the hurt I caused them”.