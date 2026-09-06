Straitstimes.com header logo

Concert review

OMM’s ambitious semi-staged Siegfried proves Singapore audience is ready for Wagner

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Orchestra of the Music Makers presented Wagner’s Siegfried with an international cast of singers and a full orchestra on stage. 

The Orchestra of the Music Makers presented Wagner’s Siegfried with an international cast of singers and a full orchestra on stage. 

PHOTO: YONG JUNYI

Chang Tou Liang

  • OMM’s semi-staged production of Wagner’s Siegfried showcased a full orchestra on stage with minimal props, delivering concert hall quality sound and strong dramatic impact.
  • The international cast, led by German tenor Vincent Wolfsteiner and supported by returning singers, portrayed complex relationships with emotional depth and ironic humour.
  • The positive audience reception in Singapore highlights readiness for more Wagner operas.

AI generated

Orchestra of the Music Makers
Esplanade Concert Hall
Sept 5, 4pm

After artistic triumphs of the first two operas from Richard Wagner’s The Ring Of The Nibelung, Das Rheingold (2023) and Die Walkure (in 2020), it was a matter of time and principle that the Orchestra of the Music Makers (OMM) brought out its third instalment Siegfried.

See more on

Opera

Classical music

Concert review

Reviews

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.