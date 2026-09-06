OMM’s ambitious semi-staged Siegfried proves Singapore audience is ready for Wagner

The Orchestra of the Music Makers presented Wagner’s Siegfried with an international cast of singers and a full orchestra on stage.

Orchestra of the Music Makers

Esplanade Concert Hall

Sept 5, 4pm

After artistic triumphs of the first two operas from Richard Wagner’s The Ring Of The Nibelung, Das Rheingold (2023) and Die Walkure (in 2020), it was a matter of time and principle that the Orchestra of the Music Makers (OMM) brought out its third instalment Siegfried.