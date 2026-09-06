Concert review
OMM’s ambitious semi-staged Siegfried proves Singapore audience is ready for Wagner
- OMM’s semi-staged production of Wagner’s Siegfried showcased a full orchestra on stage with minimal props, delivering concert hall quality sound and strong dramatic impact.
- The international cast, led by German tenor Vincent Wolfsteiner and supported by returning singers, portrayed complex relationships with emotional depth and ironic humour.
- The positive audience reception in Singapore highlights readiness for more Wagner operas.
AI generated
Orchestra of the Music Makers
Esplanade Concert Hall
Sept 5, 4pm
After artistic triumphs of the first two operas from Richard Wagner’s The Ring Of The Nibelung, Das Rheingold (2023) and Die Walkure (in 2020), it was a matter of time and principle that the Orchestra of the Music Makers (OMM) brought out its third instalment Siegfried.