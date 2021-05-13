Old is gold

The works of American artist Suzanne Lacy, born in 1945; Japanese artist Kimiyo Mishima, born in 1932; and Egyptian- Canadian artist Anna Boghiguian, born in 1946, are part of the line-up at the exhibition, Another Energy: Power To Continue Challenging – 16 Women Artists From Around The World, at Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan.

The show explores women artists who are in their 70s or older and what drives them to continue pursuing their love of art.

Lacy delves into issues such as feminism and ageing; Mishima critiques society and its growing consumerism in her installations; and Boghiguian highlights a place’s history and social conditions.