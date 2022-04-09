Obscure Singapore-raised poet Wong May, 78, wins 'overdue' acclaim

SINGAPORE - After years in the shadows, poet Wong May is finally having her time in the sun.
Wong, who grew up in Singapore and now lives in Ireland, was one of eight writers who won the prestigious Windham-Campbell Prize in March.
