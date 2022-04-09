Obscure Singapore-raised poet Wong May, 78, wins 'overdue' acclaim

Poet Wong May was one of eight writers who won the prestigious Windham-Campbell Prize in March. PHOTO: PAUL NAPO
Arts Correspondent
Updated
Published
56 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - After years in the shadows, poet Wong May is finally having her time in the sun.

Wong, who grew up in Singapore and now lives in Ireland, was one of eight writers who won the prestigious Windham-Campbell Prize in March.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top