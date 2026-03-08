For subscribers
Concert review
No new insights into Monkey King myth in Singapore Chinese Orchestra’s Wukong experience
Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts 2026
Singapore Chinese Orchestra
Esplanade Concert Hall
March 7, 7.30pm
The Monkey King, Sun Wukong, has been a beloved character since Ming Dynasty author Wu Cheng’en penned the evergreen Journey To The West
Journey To The West. His 72 transformations are the stuff of legend – a temple as disguise, a snake in battle or, when push comes to shove, indefinitely cloning to populate an army.