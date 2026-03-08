Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts 2026

Singapore Chinese Orchestra

Esplanade Concert Hall

March 7, 7.30pm

The Monkey King, Sun Wukong, has been a beloved character since Ming Dynasty author Wu Cheng’en penned the evergreen Journey To The West . His 72 transformations are the stuff of legend – a temple as disguise, a snake in battle or, when push comes to shove, indefinitely cloning to populate an army.