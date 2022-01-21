Friyay!: What to do

SINGAPORE DEBUT

ZEE ZEE IN CONCERT

Up-and-coming Chinese pianist Zee Zee makes her Singapore debut in two concerts revolving around surrealism and fantasy.

The programme on Sunday features Arnold Schonberg's Drei Klavierstucke, Maurice Ravel's Gaspard De La Nuit and excerpts from Franz Liszt's Annees De Pelerinage.

On Monday, audiences can look forward to a fusion romantic repertoire by Clara and Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms.

Zee Zee, whose Chinese name is Zhang Zuo, is an award-winning musician who has performed with ensembles such as the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, Singapore, 1 Esplanade Drive

WHEN: Sunday and Monday, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: From $48 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

INFO: str.sg/wA4f

SINGAPORE ART WEEK

OUMUAMUA'S TALE

This exhibition of abstract paintings by Singapore artist Jay Ho reflects his fascination with astronomy.

Ho experiments with industrial pigments and resins. After each work is "completed" and left to dry, the various pigments might wrinkle and slip, or float and sink - allowing the piece's textured landscapes, at once interstellar and microscopic-like - to evolve beyond what the artist could have envisioned.

"I tend to see myself as a facilitator of the happenings that occur in my works," Ho says. "It's just more rewarding working in this way."

His solo show at Gillman Barracks is curated by Chan + Hori Contemporary. Oumuamua, which is Hawaiian for "scout", is also the name of the first interstellar object to have been detected visiting the solar system.

At the leafy art enclave, visitors can also check out other Art Week exhibitions such as the Art Galleries Association Singapore's A World At Every Turn; and Oh! Open House's For The House; Against The House: Life Imitates Art, featuring artists such as Chen Wen Hsi, Kanchana Gupta and Anthony Chin.

WHERE: 01-01, 1 Lock Road

WHEN: Till Sunday, noon to 7pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: str.sg/wA4g

SINGAPORE ART WEEK

HORIZONS

Hop from Singapore to Istanbul, London, Dhaka and beyond in this 24-hour virtual programme featuring experts from around the world. Audiences can tune in to events exploring the intersections between art and technology, art and business and more.

One of these is a guided virtual session featuring a reading by Web3.0 writer and poet Jasmine Wang, an NFT (non-fungible token) video artwork by Lawrence Lek, and a performance by Zoe Marden exploring ecological hybridity.

Another highlight is a culinary session in which curator Sarp Ozer will virtually visit and speak to chef Ivan Brehm in his kitchen at Appetite, a Singapore-based multi-concept space.

There will also be a range of talks.

Horizons is part of Singapore Art Week and is presented by virtual platform Aora, art advisory Metis Art and so-far, an online publication, gallery and artist incubator.

WHERE: Online

WHEN: Tomorrow, 9am, to Sunday, 9am

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: horizons.space