Friyay!: What to do

PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION

A GLIMPSE OF RADIANCE FROM UNDER

The photographic prints in this exhibition are surreal, otherworldly and could almost pass off as paintings. Visual artist Lavender Chang, 38, created these long-exposure shots during her journeys on foot and by bus.

"I feel as though I am 'painting' the visual strokes of the ambience," says Chang, who adds that she sees time and indeterminacy as important elements in her work.

"Photography has, for the longest time, been about capturing a fleeting moment. Rather than do that, I like to slow down the process and let people appreciate things they would not be able to see with the naked eye," she continues in Mandarin.

The solo exhibition, her first at Fost Gallery, features her new series Don't Walk In Front of Me, I May Not Follow (2021). The video and photographic works were created when she held a medium-format camera about seven inches (17.8cm) from the ground - at a "cat's eye level" - as she walked.

She is also showing images from her 2019 series Floating Rays Of A Wanderer, which were captured from public buses.

The show is curated by Ms Michelle Ho, director of the ADM Gallery at Nanyang Technological University.

Chang wants to inspire others to live in the present and see the beauty around them.

"When I was walking, I was acutely conscious of the present," she says. "I didn't think of the past or the future. I was just very focused. I would keep walking, not knowing where my feet would take me or what the final work would be like."

WHERE: Fost Gallery, 01-02, 1 Lock Road

MRT: Labrador Park

WHEN: Till May 7, Tuesdays to Saturdays, 11am to 7pm; open by appointment on Mondays, Sundays and public holidays. There will be an artist and curator's talk on April 9 and 16, 4pm (registration via fostgallery.as.me/schedule.php is required)

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: fostgallery.com

LITERARY FESTIVAL

BABA NYONYA LITERARY FESTIVAL

Sit in on discussions about Peranakan cuisine, fashion, and stories of the Straits Chinese in this two-day festival by The Peranakan Association Singapore.

The event, now in its second edition, shines a spotlight on written works that propagate Peranakan culture.

Among its 22 speakers are food historian Khir Johari; author Christine Ong Kiat Neo, who will share tips on matching kebayas with sarongs; and former attorney-general Walter Woon, who will read from his 2011 novel, The Devil's Circle.

WHERE: The Pod, Level 16 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street; online

MRT: Bugis

WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, 1 to 4pm

ADMISSION: $51 (in-venue) or $21 (live stream) a day, via babanyonyaliteraryfestival.peatix.com

INFO: str.sg/weCi

BOOK LAUNCH

CONSTANCE SINGAM'S MEMOIR

Writer and civil society activist Constance Singam, 86, is launching an updated version of her 2013 memoir.

Where I Was: A Memoir About Forgetting And Remembering tells the story of her life as an Indian woman, widow and activist.

Singam reflects on advocacy movements, as well as the events that led to the 2009 Aware saga, in which the gender-equality advocacy association was briefly taken over by Christian conservatives.

At the book launch, she will be in conversation with novelist Balli Kaur Jaswal on topics such as advocacy for minority voices, place and identity, and how the personal is political.

Last week, news emerged that Singam's memoir had been pulled from being launched at a bazaar at The Arts House, because the authorities purportedly did not give its publisher the green light to do so. This drew backlash from the arts community and once again raised questions about the state's role in the arts.

Singam's publisher, Ethos Books, found a new venue - 10 Square at Orchard Central - for the launch. The physical event is fully subscribed.

WHERE: 10 Square Auditorium, 10-01 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road; live stream on Facebook at fb.me/e/V8ENNnbP

MRT: Somerset

WHEN: Sunday, 4pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: str.sg/weC5