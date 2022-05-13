What to do

STAND-UP COMEDY

VTL COMEDY - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Fans of stand-up comedy can look forward to a new production featuring Singaporean comedians Sharul Channa and Jinx Yeo and their Malaysian counterparts Kuah Jenhan, Keren Bala Devan, Prakash Daniel and Shamaine Othman.

Channa, 35, spearheaded the show to fire up the scene after the Covid-19 lull.

"Audiences will get a chance to see some healthy bantering between Singaporean and Malaysian comedians, along with their personal perspectives of world news in the past two years," she says.

The plan, she adds, is to invite more stand-up comedians from countries such as India, Australia and the Philippines to take part in future instalments of VTL Comedy here.

WHERE KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT, 20 Merbau Road

MRT Fort Canning

WHEN May 25 to 27, 8pm; May 28 and 29, 4 and 8pm

ADMISSION $52 via Klook

INFO Go to str.sg/wBJ8. The show is recommended for audiences aged 16 and up

ART AND CERAMICS

GROWTH: DRAWINGS AND SCULPTURES BY JASON LIM

This exhibition by Singapore ceramicist Jason Lim gathers drawings from his series Under The Shadow Of The Banyan Tree (2016 to 2017), as well as ceramic sculptures from his series Growth (2022), which experiments with glazes on clay bodies.

Lim, 55, says: "There is a saying that 'nothing grows under the banyan tree'. The Growth series provides a contrast to the drawings with three-dimensionality, floral blossoms, and crystal growth in the glaze and colours."

WHERE Art Forum Singapore, 82 Cairnhill Road

MRT Newton/Somerset

WHEN Till May 22, 10am to 6pm

ADMISSION Free

INFO www.artforum.com.sg

PHOTOGRAPHY

LIKE OPENING ONE'S EYES FOR THE FIRST TIME

Check out photographic explorations by eight creatives from different generations and disciplines who used photography for experimentation, note-taking and other purposes. They range from performance artist Lee Wen and ink painter Chua Ek Kay to architect Randy Chan and multidisciplinary artist ila, whose real name is Shahila Baharom.

The exhibition, which is curated by Ang Siew Ching, comes with events such as a panel discussion, curator-led exhibition walk-throughs, workshops and a book club on photography theory.

WHERE Chapel Gallery, Objectifs - Centre for Photography and Film, 155 Middle Road

MRT Bugis/Bras Basah/Bencoolen

WHEN Till May 31, noon to 7pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays) or 4pm (Sundays), closed on Mondays and public holidays

ADMISSION Free. Registration is required for the programmes

INFO www.objectifs.com.sg/ like-opening-ones-eyes