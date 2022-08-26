Friyay! What to do

There is an oddly gentle grace to Patricia Piccinini's grotesquerie. The Sierra Leone-born Australian artist's work lies at the intersection of art, science and science fiction. Her sculptures, multimedia work and drawings employ hyper-realism to present discombobulating creatures that seem to come straight from a Hieronymus Bosch painting.

A goblin-like figure with lengthy claws for hands and feet might look scary, yet its sweet visage and the genuine smile of the small girl in front of it telegraphs affection rather than danger. A nightmarish figure constructed of four legs sprouting from a torso conveys the joy of life as it bursts into energetic shimmies in a video titled Seedling Dance.