Friyay!: What to do

ART

PROLIFERATING IMMENSE LIFE - SUNRISE AND SUNSET, A WHOLE YEAR PER YEAR

Fans of Japanese art collective teamLab will want to check out its latest installation which is, surprisingly, not found in a museum. Instead, it is at the lobby of the newly opened CapitaSpring skyscraper.

Flowers bloom and wilt in hypnotic succession across an 18m-high media wall comprising 2,160 LED screens. The artwork is generated by a computer program that tracks the time of the day as well as people passing through the space. So as daylight dawns, the artwork gets brighter and it dims during the evening and night. As people move through the foyer and lifts, the flowers scatter and butterflies take flight.

A very typically teamLab production, it is good 'Gram fodder.

WHERE: CapitaSpring, 88 Market Street

MRT: Raffles Place

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: str.sg/wsck

BOOKBINDING CLASS

COPTIC STITCH

STPI's workshops are fun hands-on experiences. There is a whole array of new classes on offer this month, and this is one of the more intriguing ones.

Participants get to craft a book bound with a centuries-old technique used by the Copts, early Christians in Egypt. Besides learning the Coptic stitch, participants will also get to make endpapers with an etched marbled copper plate and the French etching press.

WHERE: STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay

WHEN: March 18, 10am to 1pm, 3 to 6pm; March 27, 11am to 2pm

MRT: Fort Canning

ADMISSION: $74.77

INFO: str.sg/wmrm

ART

OBJECTS OF AFFECTION

Buy a work of art for $500 and support The Substation in its new incarnation as an arts company.

The Substation's online fund-raiser, which launched on Tuesday, will feature one new artwork a day on its Facebook and Instagram. Twenty artists, ranging from Cultural Medallion recipient Vincent Leow and film-maker Sun Koh to younger artists Nhawfal Juma'at and Dylan Chan, have donated original works which will be unveiled daily at noon.

All proceeds will go to artist development, arts education and workshops.

WHERE: Instagram (@the_substation) and Facebook (str.sg/wscP)

WHEN: Till March 20

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.substation.org

ART

A HUMAN PRACTICE

Taiwanese artist Ju Ming is best known for his sculptures, especially the dynamic Taichi series. So it is a rare pleasure to see his fabric collages and ink paintings on show at this mini retrospective at iPreciation.

The Living World collages look like concept sketches for the sculpture series. There are some vibrantly hued canvas works from his 1980s New York sojourn - the splotchy style is obviously influenced by street art storming the scene then.

Especially beguiling are his ink paintings - a pair depicting fat chickens outlined in bold strokes, and a charming duo depicting a Buddhist monk and young students, with the figures defined in elegantly inked lines and blocks of yellow and saffron.

The works span his entire career, so it is a chance for fans to see his evolving practice. An early sculpture of Confucius bridges his crafting roots and foreshadows his love of blocky shapes. The Twisted Steel works from his Living World series show how his grasp of human posture and minimalist style translates surprisingly well to other media.

WHERE: iPreciation, 01-01 HPL House, 50 Cuscaden Road

WHEN: Till March 26, Mondays to Fridays, 10am to 7pm; Saturdays, 11am to 6pm; Sundays and public holidays by appointment (call 6339-0678)

MRT: Orchard

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: str.sg/wsci