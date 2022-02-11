Friyay!: What to do

POETRY CALLIGRAPHY

WILD CRANES

Poetry meets calligraphy in this exhibition, which features 26 pieces by The Straits Times' United States Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh.

These were translated from English into Chinese by New York-based writer Liuyu Ivy Chen and rendered in calligraphy by artist Zhao Xu, who is based in Dalian, China. Ghosh's daughter Tanya designed and produced the exhibition.

Ghosh, a long-time foreign correspondent now based in Washington, DC, wrote some of the pieces on long flights in the margins of boarding passes. Others were scribbled in the pages of a notebook while he was on remote assignments. Several were composed during the pandemic summer of 2020.

Wild Cranes made its debut in July last year at the Chinese American Museum in Washington, DC, where it ran for six months. It opens on Wednesday for a six-day run in Singapore.

The pieces will be up for sale, with all proceeds to go towards supporting victims of domestic violence at the Association of Women for Action & Research and the Good Shepherd Centre crisis shelter.

WHERE: Gallery 2, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane

MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place

WHEN: Wednesday to Feb 20, 11am to 8pm; Feb 21, 11am to 6pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: str.sg/wWY6

DOCUMENTARY

SEIZE THE DAY - REMEMBERING WRITER YENG PWAY NGON (1947 TO 2021)

On Jan 10 last year, Yeng Pway Ngon, one of Singapore's most eminent Chinese-language writers, died after a long battle with cancer.

A little over a year later, the author of landmark novels like Unrest (2002), Trivialities About Me And Myself (2006) and Art Studio (2011) is remembered in a documentary film on his life and works.

The nearly three-hour film in Mandarin was scripted by his widow Goh Beng Choo and directed and produced by long-time friend Tay Kah Beng, who used to browse at Yeng's bookshop, Grassroots Book Room.

The film includes interviews of people who knew the author well, such as Chinese-language writer Ng Wai Choy, who had known Yeng since they were teenagers, and bookseller Tan Wain Ching, who previously assisted Yeng at Grassroots and went on to open her own bookstore, City Book Room.

While a premiere at City Book Room is fully booked, the film will be uploaded onto YouTube from Sunday.

WHERE: YouTube

WHEN: From Sunday

ADMISSION: Free

DANCE

MORE THAN HUMAN

In its annual performance platform Sides, home-grown company Frontier Danceland invited Israeli choreographer Shahar Binyamini to create a full-length work that explores relationships among bodies, set in an imaginary isolated realm.

It is the company's fourth collaboration with Binyamini, following Flat (2016), Paradiso (2018) and Wet Ostrich (2019).

After the Covid-19 Omicron variant put paid to plans for Binyamini to enter Singapore for an in-person residency, the work was created online.

WHERE: School of the Arts Studio Theatre, 1 Zubir Said Drive

MRT: Dhoby Ghaut

WHEN: Feb 18, 8pm; Feb 19, 3 and 8pm

ADMISSION: $38 from sistic.com.sg/events/SIDES2021