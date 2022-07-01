Friyay!: What to do

MUSICAL

DON'T CALL HIM MR MARI KITA

Most Singaporeans know the late Zubir Said for composing the national anthem, Majulah Singapura, but there is more to him than that.

This Wild Rice show pays tribute to the man behind the melody, a local music pioneer who, over four decades, composed close to 1,500 songs, including classics such as Semoga Bahagia and Orang Singapura.

It is written by music director Julian Wong, whose mentor Iskandar Ismail was a student of Zubir's, and directed by Wild Rice artistic director Ivan Heng in the style of a 1960s television variety show.

With highlights from Zubir's songbook and archival film footage, the show is a love letter to Singapore's musical heritage. While it was previously performed as part of a fund-raiser, this will be the first time the public will get to see it, after its premiere last year had to be cancelled due to pandemic restrictions.

WHERE: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre @ Wild Rice, 04-08 Funan Mall, 107 North Bridge Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Thursday to July 23, Tuesdays to Fridays, 7.30pm; Saturdays, 2.30 and 7.30pm; and Sundays, 2.30pm ADMISSION: $25 to $60 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) INFO: www.wildrice.com.sg

FESTIVAL

BHASKAREEYAM

The annual festival by home-grown Bhaskar's Arts Academy, which marks its 70th anniversary this year, returns as an eight-day affair in two parts.

There is a solemn weight to this year's festival, which also commemorates the life and legacy of the company's artistic director Santha Bhaskar, a Cultural Medallion recipient who died in February.

It will feature a diverse array of Indian dance forms, from ancient folk dances such as karagattam, in which performers balance pots on their heads, to a festival-within-a-festival devoted to kathakali storytelling.

Among the events is the launch of the academy's flute ensemble, which was a long-held dream of Mrs Bhaskar's. The ensemble, helmed by music director Ghanavenothan Retnam, comprises flautists from those in their late teens to their early 50s.

WHERE: Alliance Francaise Theatre, 1 Sarkies Road (Season One); Drama Centre Theatre, 03-01 National Library, 100 Victoria Street (Season Two) MRT: Newton; Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Till Sunday; July 21 to 24 ADMISSION: $20 (single-day ticket) to $136 (eight-day festival pass) from www.bhaskarsartsacademy.com/events/upcoming

DANCE SHOWCASE

DANCERS' LOCKER

Frontier Danceland's annual showcase presents a live triple bill featuring the creations of company dancers Sammantha Yue, Mark Robles and Chia Poh Hian.

In Sunlight Rhythm, Yue takes stock of her six years with the company, her choreography mirroring the growth of an orchid she has been cultivating.

Robles, who is Filipino, considers gender roles in Bahayana ("woman" in Bisaya, a language spoken in southern Philippines), drawing on the myth of the god Bathala's three daughters.

In Counting To A Million. Will I Make It To A Billion?, Chia works with 250kg of rice in the studio to explore themes of poverty and inequality.

WHERE: Goodman Arts Centre Amphitheatre and Frontier Danceland Studio, 02-52, Block M Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road MRT: Mountbatten WHEN: Thursday, 8pm; July 8 and 9, 5.30 and 9pm ADMISSION: $25, $20 (concession) from dancerslocker2022.peatix.com